Williamsport, Pa. — Even before the rise of social media platforms, airbrushed glamor shots in magazines and impeccable makeup on television personalities made kids feel bad about themselves.

The rise of social media has intensified this issue as TikTokers, YouTubers, and Instagram influencers use filters, staging, and other digital tools and tricks to make themselves look picture perfect at all times.

This April, a team of three Lycoming College students collaborated with the James V. Brown Library to teach children and young adults about the ways in which social media can make them feel bad about themselves and what to do when this happens. The interactive session was called "Bodily Illusions: Social Media and You."

The project was part of Lyco juniors Harmonie King, Jordan Ohmann, and Ella Rossman's Psychology 120: Child and Adolescent Development course. This class, taught by Lori Curtindale, Ph.D., examines how children and adolescents grow and develop physically, emotionally, socially, and cognitively. At the start of the course, students choose a semester-long project: they may create an informational resource for families, write a children's book, or host a community-based learning project.

King, Ohmann, and Rossman decided to work together on a timely project concerning body image and social media.

Social media personalities can set dangerous expectations when a young person lacks an understanding of how to navigate content safely. Influencers always seem to look physically perfect, and without an understanding of all of the behind-the-scenes work behind creating an online persona, young viewers might unfairly compare themselves to a person behind filters, professional lighting and camera work, and other enhancements.

The April 7 program was open to those aged 12 to 17 and focused on spotting tricks like filters and avoiding self-comparisons to online personalities.

“It was fun to see the marketing come together for the event, but the research is also so enlightening and useful for anyone that wants to work with kids,” said Ohmann. “It was cool to see this project align with what I’m doing in my education courses, considering this is essentially planning a lesson. Working with kids, and planning fun things because kids can be easily bored, is exactly what I want to do, so the extra experience is always much appreciated.”

King, Ohmann, and Rossman agreed that they enjoyed the project and were thankful to have taken the class. They studied the impact of relationships, experiences, culture, and biology on development, and viewing all of this together helped to paint a clear picture of how adolescents grow and mature while adulthood emerges. The trio recommends the class to other students as well as anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of child and adolescent development.

