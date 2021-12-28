Wellsboro, Pa. – In late August, Stephanie Webb and her service dog Lucas visited Kevin Coolidge's bookstore, From My Shelf Books & Gifts after making a long trip over from Iowa. Webb illustrates books for several different authors, including two that Coolidge wrote, "Huck & Finn Bookstore Cats" and "Molly, the Dog with Diabetes."

Among the projects they discussed in August was publication of “Lucas, Service Dog,” the first book she has ever written, and, as it turned out, the first book Coolidge did not write that was published by From My Shelf Books & Gifts Press.

“Stephanie's book is about Lucas and how he helps her and what a typical day is like for him,” Coolidge said. "I felt a book about a service dog written by the person who is being helped by the dog should be published. She is a talented artist. The pen and ink illustrations she did for her book are exquisite. Most of them are of Lucas.”

“In the book, Webb explains things simply and clearly rather than going into detail about her own life,” explained Coolidge. “She writes about the different reasons why people have service dogs and how they can be useful for those with a serious illness or other issues and how having a service dog makes her feel and how Lucas helps her. It’s written for kindergarteners through second graders. Adults are enjoying it, too.”

During Wellsboro’s Christmas on Main Street, Coolidge hosted a three-day release party for “Lucas, Service Dog” on Dec. 10, 11 and 12.

“Her book is selling well and has been getting great reviews,” said Coolidge. “Several teachers have commented on how good a teaching tool they have found Stephanie’s book to be.”

One teacher wrote: "When kids hear ‘working dog’, they don't think about a dog that helps people with disabilities, seen and unseen. They think about cattle or sheep dogs. This book teaches them that there are many types of working dogs and how to respect them and their owners and what these dogs do to help their people. I love how it is written from the dog’s point of view. It’s a great book and I am going to buy more for my classroom."

Although Webb has had a rough life, the focus of her book is on the relationship she has with her dog.

“Stephanie suffers from severe fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from placement in the foster care system,” Coolidge explained.

For more information about the book and where to get a copy, call the bookstore at (570) 724-5793.