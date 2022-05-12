Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — The Loyalsock School Board voted to approve the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget is for a total of $26,250,490 and comes with a .25 mill increase bringing the total millage to 15.35 mills.

“We would be the lowest school district millage, right now, that’s proposed,” said Dan Egly, district business manager.

Egly said this would be the eighth tax increase for the district in the last 17 years.

The budget will now enter the public comment phase, which is a 30-day window for the community to comment on the proposed budget. The final budget approval will be voted on by the board at the June 15 meeting.

In April the board approved an initial budget that was about $8,000 more then the budget approved at the May 11 meeting.

“Little has changed,” Egly said, “When I say little, it’s very little. It’s about an $8000 difference, but a lot has changed within that.”

Egly said the major changes to the budget were from the curriculum budget, $21,000 savings; changes to employee benefit enrollment, $25,000 savings; changes made after receiving the special education contract, $54,000 savings; and the rising costs of fuel, $38,000 increase.

Egly said that a combination of COVID relief funds and a tax surplus allowed them to lower the expected millage increase from .5 to .25 mills.

“The unknowns that could change this are pretty significant,” Egly said.

The district is still waiting on approval for a grant that could bring $100,000 in revenue to offset expenditures. This grant would be for a new pre-k program. There’re also possible changes to funding from the state that could be used to reduce the districts deficit, which is expected to be $723,000.

The budget was approved unanimously with a vote of eight to zero.

