Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — The Loyalsock School Board swore in Lynn Frey as the district's new board member at their meeting Wednesday.

Frey takes the seat previously held by Valerie Komarnicki, who the board accepted the resignation of back in September.

Frey's appointment comes after a special meeting held Monday to interview candidates for the vacant seat.

The board also approved the appointments of James Webb III as the the district's head baseball coach for the high school; Bernard Meyer as head coach for boys' high school tennis; and Paul Haden as the high school's eSports coach.

Benjamin Lorson, the district's athletic director, touted the hires of Meyer and Webb, saying they came highly recommended from other athletic programs they had worked for previously.

Lorson said, of the eSport's program, that he's "excited to get it off the ground" and the team could be competing by the end of the year.

The meeting also saw the approval of a raise in pay rates for substitute teachers that work for the district. The new rate approved is at $125 per day, up from $110.

An admissions agreement with The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania was also approved that would give Loyalsock students a tuition discount based on their high school GPA.

Finally, the board approved the purchase of two scoreboards that will reside in the High School's basketball gym for $140,360.

According to Business Manager Dan Egly, the new scoreboards open up opportunities for player highlights, fan engagement, and possible sponsorships thanks to the added video board that's built-in.

