Loyalsock, Pa. – Congressman Fred Keller revealed that Hibah Khan, a Loyalsock Township High School junior, is the winner of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for Pennsylvania's 12th District. The challenge is meant to engage students creatively and encourage interests in STEM fields.

The nationwide contest lets high school students across the U.S. to compete by creating and exhibiting apps for smartphones, tablets, or computers on their preferred platform. The challenge is sponsored by the Internet Education Foundation.

Hibah Khan created an app for a new community group, the Williamsport Youth Organization (WYO). She built a website using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to showcase WYO's mission, activities, and partnerships. The app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the U.S. House of Representatives website.

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle school and high school students in participating districts; information on the 2021 contest will be announced next spring.

Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“Congratulations to Ms. Khan on this wonderful achievement and for using her passion for coding to make a difference in our community. It is my hope that Ms. Khan’s success inspires other students to get involved in STEM fields and use their creativity and innovation to solve the problems of tomorrow. I am confident that Ms. Khan will continue to be an active leader in our community, and I have no doubt she will do great things in the future. Thank you to the Internet Education Foundation for sponsoring the Congressional App Challenge and elevating the importance of STEM in our nation.”