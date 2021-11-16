Families with students planning a future that includes college should know about the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program. Are you familiar with how they work?

The PA 529 College and Career Savings Program is not just for college tuition expenses. The program can cover fees on equipment, books, room and board, and other expenses associated with higher education.

Notably, assets saved in PA 529 accounts have no impact upon Pennsylvania state financial aid eligibility.

In fiscal year 2020-21, more families than ever before opened PA 529 accounts and saved the most money ever in a single year, according to state treasurer Stacey Garrity's office. Last month, the minimum value to open a PA 529 was reduced to one dollar.

There are two PA 529 plans, the PA 529 Investment Plan (IP) and the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP). PA 529 IP account earnings are based on financial market performance. PA 529 IP account owners can choose from various investment options including target enrollment date portfolios.

These options automatically rebalance asset allocation as a child reaches their anticipated enrollment date. The PA 529 IP was recently named a ‘best-in-class’ plan by Morningstar, earning a Silver Rating for the second consecutive year. The PA 529 GSP is a lower-risk option, and earnings are determined by tuition inflation. This means that, with PA 529 GSP accounts, families pay future tuition at today’s prices.

PA 529 IP and GSP account tax benefits include:

State income tax deductions on contributions (up to $15,000 per beneficiary per year; $30,000 for married couples)

Contributions grow free of federal and Pennsylvania income taxes

No income tax is paid on account growth when used for qualified expenses

Gift and inheritance tax benefitsc