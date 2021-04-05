Lock Haven, Pa. – Woodward Township Police have an active warrant for a Lock Haven woman who they claim created a disturbance on a school bus.

Jolene Renee Fisher, 37, was charged on March 26 by Officer Miles Houseknecht with felony interference with custody of children, misdemeanor unauthorized school bus entry, and summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

"On Friday March 19, 2021 Fisher allegedly entered onto a school bus without permission and created a disturbance, then shoved another individual and interfered with the custody of a child," the Woodward Township Police Department said.

Fisher has been driving a light metallic brown Suzuki Vitari with Pa. registration LJT4982 with an expired inspection of Oct. 2020, the Department said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jolene Fisher (other than her home address) is asked to contact the Woodward Township Police Department at 570-858-5676 or dispatch at 570-748-2936.

Docket sheet