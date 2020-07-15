Lock Haven, Pa. -- On July 13, Lock Haven University announced the release of its comprehensive fall Return to The Haven 2020 plan.

The plan includes guidelines and requirements in place for the campus community, including social distancing throughout campus and the use of facial coverings both in and out of buildings.

The University has also taken measures to limit the population density on campus in its buildings, including classrooms and residence halls, in various ways.

The plan follows the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and a framework provided by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education for all PASSHE universities.

The development of the plan was a collaborative effort, drawn from the input of numerous individuals and groups on campus, noted Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president.

“While we must adhere to certain limitations, restrictions and changes to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to providing students with an exceptional educational experience commensurate with our mission and tradition of excellence,” Pignatello added.

“However, this will not be possible without the cooperation of each and every member of the community, both on and off campus. Taking personal responsibility to follow guidelines and protocols, and being keenly aware of your personal health and risks is paramount for the success of this plan,” he continued.

Students returning to campus next month will see many changes and modifications that have been made in the interest of the collective health and welfare of the campus community.

One change is a shift in the academic calendar. The semester will begin as scheduled on August 24, but face-to-face instruction will end the week prior to Thanksgiving on November 20.

Classes will be spread out more throughout the day and be a mix of face-to-face and remote learning in order to maintain social distancing and reduced population density.

Plans are subject to change as new guidance arises or situations and conditions warrant. LHU will continue to work with government agencies, the State System, and local healthcare agencies to monitor developments as they occur.

Any updates or changes to the plan will be provided to the campus community through email and posted on the Return to The Haven website throughout the summer months and into the fall semester.

“I cannot stress enough that we are all responsible for one another’s health and safety,” Pignatello said. “I know that our Haven family will rise strong in the midst of these challenges and we will do what is required to have a fulfilling and safe fall semester."

More details about campus plans, requirements and guidelines can be found at the Return to The Haven website, www.lockhaven.edu/fallreturn.