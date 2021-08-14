Lock Haven -- The Lock Haven University fall 2022 admissions application is now available. The University remains test-optional for the 2022-23 admissions cycle with the exception of the 3+2 pre-physician assistant program.

Once applications are submitted and all documents are received, admissions decisions will be made within 7-10 business days.

Prospective students may visit lockhaven.edu/apply to complete their application. There is no application fee to apply.

Want to pay Lock Haven University a visit? Come Monday through Friday and on select Saturdays this fall. Visit lockhaven.edu/visit to schedule an in-person campus visit.