lhu aerial with logo

Aerial view of Lock Haven University's campus

 Lock Haven University

Lock Haven -- The Lock Haven University fall 2022 admissions application is now available. The University remains test-optional for the 2022-23 admissions cycle with the exception of the 3+2 pre-physician assistant program.

Once applications are submitted and all documents are received, admissions decisions will be made within 7-10 business days.

Prospective students may visit lockhaven.edu/apply to complete their application. There is no application fee to apply.

Want to pay Lock Haven University a visit? Come Monday through Friday and on select Saturdays this fall. Visit lockhaven.edu/visit to schedule an in-person campus visit.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.