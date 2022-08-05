State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member.

Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events.

Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with event management. During the internship, she earned the "White Award" for passion, pride, and spirit; and raising the morale of the Penn State Athletic Department and the community.

In her new role, Felty, of Annville, will organize logistics and facilitation of athletic events for the University's soccer and lacrosse teams. This includes set-up; collaborating with visiting teams; assisting with supervision of facility operations; working with groups like security, EMS, and parking; and helping with football gameday duties as needed.

"I am most excited about being a part of the Penn State atmosphere and family and to be having a big part in the continued success of Penn State athletic events," Felty said.

During her time at Lock Haven University, Felty was involved with the Sport Management Club. The club offers opportunities to travel and gain experience within the sports industry. LHU Sport Management Club students have participated in Super Bowls, College Football Playoffs, NCAA Men's Final Four, Formula I Racing, and Kentucky Derbies.

"One piece of advice I would give to other students is to make sure you take every opportunity given to you to gain experience in the sport industry," Felty said. "Don't wait until your senior year to gain real life experience, do it now!"

The Sport Management program at Lock Haven offers both bachelor's and master's degrees, as well as an accelerated program for eligible students in the undergraduate program, which allows students to earn their master's degree in approximately four years and an additional semester. The sport studies master's program is a completely online delivery, which allows for many of the students to finish their field experiences or obtain jobs while completing their degree.

"By being online, I was still able to work my 40 hours per week internship, which helped me gain more experience in the industry," Felty said.

"I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities and experiences I've gained being an undergrad and graduate student at LHU," Felty said. "It's because of LHU that I now get to pursue my dream career at Penn State University."

