Lock Haven -- Lock Haven University has announced the establishment of a new office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“Our country faces an inflection point in our history,” Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president said. “It is a moment that demands change born of meaningful action on the part of individuals and institutions alike. Our university must contribute to this change and be part of the solution.”

In this spirit, the office will serve as a resource and advocate for the university community to voice their concerns, present and work through issues, create policies, and help ensure that the university is inclusive.

For the last six months, Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president, has been involved in conversations with students and constructive meetings with LHU’s Task Force on Diversity, Inclusion, Civility, and Freedom of Speech regarding how the university can best embrace equity and fairness and reject hate and bias as an institution.

The task force is chaired by Dr. Amy Downes, director of the Center for Excellence and Inclusion.

“We are listening. Our students’ stories and experiences matter to us — as do their futures,” Pignatello said. “We are a family and like all families, we must come together to grow. But this means we must take purposeful steps now, to better ensure that each and every member of our community feels respect, support and care, and that we advance ways to promote equity in highly visible and structural ways.”

The new office will report directly to the president and the director will be a member of the university’s executive staff. It will have the highest level of visibility and will be empowered to work collaboratively with other offices in order to advocate for inclusiveness and equity. The office will begin its operations once the fall semester starts.

Kenneth Hall, director of the Center for Excellence and Inclusion at LHU, will serve as interim director of the new office. A 1994 alumnus with degrees in business administration and accounting, Hall began his career at LHU 26 years ago as an assistant director of admissions. He served in that position for eight years before transitioning to the position of director of the office of Human and Cultural Diversity. Hall became the director of the Center for Excellence and Inclusion in August 2013. He also earned a master’s degree in education from LHU.

“Kenny is a highly respected member of the community with a background and skill set well suited for this new role,” Pignatello said.