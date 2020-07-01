Lock Haven -- Lock Haven University's Council of Trustees has announced the confirmation of a new member, Albert Jones, and reappointed Krystjan Callahan to serve a second term on the Council.

“We are thrilled to have Albert join LHU’s Council of Trustees and for Krystjan on board for a second term,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president. “Krystjan has served the council well since 2012 and Albert has been a valued member of the LHU Family for more than two decades, first as a student, then as staff and as an active, engaged and respected alumnus and community member. We are thankful for both members’ continued support of The Haven.”

Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in political science from LHU in 2002 and is a former Bald Eagle football player. He is a partner at Maverick Strategies, a government relations and political consulting firm in Harrisburg.

Jones earned an undergraduate degree in business management from LHU in 1999 and a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in 2003. Upon his graduation from LHU, Jones immediately returned to his alma mater, where he began his career as the director of human and cultural diversity. He quickly advanced to the position the assistant to the president for social equity in 2003, becoming one of the youngest social equity officers at LHU and within Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. Jones transitioned to the role of associate director of human resources in 2008 and remained in that position until 2013 to finish his career at LHU.

“I have known Albert for a long time and am confident he will prove to be a very valuable member of the LHU Council of Trustees and aide in our pursuit of the success of the university,” said Daniel Elby, COT chair.

During his tenure at LHU, Jones advocated for diversity and inclusion within the learning and working environment in higher education within LHU and the state of Pennsylvania. Jones served as the director of the Robert D. Lynch Student Leadership Development Institute from 2007 through 2011 and was the president of the Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education from 2011 through 2013. His approach was to identify ways to leverage diversity into the learning/working environment to support an all-inclusive approach to life.

Since 2013, Jones has served as the director of human resources within the absorbent hygiene division for First Quality McElhattan plant. First Quality Inc. is recognized as a leading manufacturer of non-discretionary consumer products with more than 4,500 team members located throughout the U.S. and internationally. In his role, Jones leads and manages the day-to-day personnel and labor relations activities for the largest location within the First Quality company portfolio.

Jones has developed and presented empowerment workshops on a wide range of personal topics associated with interpersonal communications, leadership, diversity, motivation and success in addition to professional training presentations related to change management, sensitivity and cultural diversity, code of conduct and HR policy and labor relations. He has been a featured/keynote speaker at conferences for professional organizations, college and high school student organization events and graduation ceremonies, along with many public speaking events within local communities and statewide.

“I appreciate the opportunity to give back and serve Lock Haven University in the role of trustee,” Jones said. “I am looking forward to supporting the diverse learning and working environment that Lock Haven University provides to all of its students faculty and staff.”