Lock Haven, Pa. — Local universities recently participated in their own versions of a Day of Giving, with Lock Haven University devoting their fundraising toward academic and athletic scholarships for LHU students.

During Lock Haven's annual All In Day of Giving, the university collected $248,410—the most revenue generated in the eight year history.

Making for another record, more than 900 donors—including alumni, supporters, fans and sponsors like the LHU Foundation, Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) and URBN Flavourhaus—made a gift during this year's event.

"Every dollar we raise helps make a Lock Haven University education more affordable," he added. "Thanks to the generosity of The Haven Family, LHU students are better positioned to succeed today than they were yesterday."

During the 24-hour fundraiser, various challenges granted donors the opportunity to unlock additional money for the academic or athletic programs of their choosing.

Some challenges included the LHU Foundation New Donor Challenge, the LHU Foundation Farthest From the Nest Challenge, the LHU Volunteer Boards Soaring Higher Challenge, the PSECU Most Money Raised Athletics Challenge, the URBN Flavourhaus Social Media Photo Challenge and more.

Periodic status updates were made throughout the event on allin.lockhaven.edu and on the LHU Alumni Association, LHU Athletics and the main LHU Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Gifts to support Lock Haven University students can still be made by visiting www.givetolhu.com.

In conjunction with All In, on April 7, LHU also celebrated its Thank-A-Giver Day (TAG Day).

TAG Day is an on-campus celebration of the impact of donor support on student success at The Haven. Each year, students write handwritten notes to express their gratitude to donors who selflessly provide financial support to LHU students.

This year, students filled out 1,697 postcards thanking donors for going above and beyond to help them soar higher.

