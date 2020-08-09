Lock Haven, Pa. -- Nine Lock Haven University faculty members have recently been promoted for the 2020-2021 academic year. The promotions were made after an extensive evaluation process that was conducted in compliance with the faculty collective bargaining agreement and LHU's promotion policy. The evaluation process determined the faculty members' excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service.

“I congratulate all LHU faculty who were recently promoted and extend best wishes for their continued success,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president. “It is vitally important to recognize the efforts and dedication of our faculty, who make a difference in the lives of our students every day by providing them with academic experiences that prepare them for success in the workforce and as informed citizens and responsible community members.”

The following faculty members have been promoted to full professor status:

Dr. Jennifer Taylor, Psychology Department

Dr. Danielle Barney, Sports Studies Department

Dr. Tracey Cummings, English and Philosophy Department

Dr. Lisa Weaver, Social Work and Counseling Department

Dr. Greg Koehle, Criminal Justice Department

Dr. Marianne Lovik-Powers, PreK-Grade 8 and Professional Studies Department

These faculty members have been promoted to associate professor status:

Dr. Jennifer Rudella, Health Science Department

Dr. Boris Morozov, Business and Computer Science Department

Dr. Pamela Ruane, Physician Assistant Department

“This is also an opportunity to recognize the hard work and efforts of all our faculty who have had to adapt to different modes of instruction, exercise flexibility on scheduling and many other aspects of academic life through the pandemic,” Pignatello said.

“I know that our faculty, along with our committed coaches and staff, stand ready to support our students this fall with the extra support they will need to undertake and complete their studies during this challenging and stressful time.”