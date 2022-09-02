South Williamsport, Pa. — Sports management students at a local university got to start off their school year at the Major League Baseball Little League Classic.

The group of six students, from the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University, received a behind-the-scenes look at the game on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The match, featuring the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, was played at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Ethan Walker, a Lock Haven sport management student from Hillsgrove, described his view of a pivotal moment in the game.

"I was working in the temporary seating along the third baseline when Jorge Mateo hit a double down the third baseline with bases loaded and sent three runs in against the Red Sox after a tied game," Walker said.

In addition to both Little Leaguers and the Lock Haven college students getting to meet Major League Baseball players, they also had the opportunity to meet former President George W. Bush, who attended both the new Little League statue unveiling and the MLB game.

"One thing that I found cool about the event was seeing President Bush and being able to say 'hello' to him," Zachary Kreider said.

In addition to meeting President Bush, Kreider, from Elizabethtown, helped guide people to their seating sections and helped with ushering and other fan and staff member needs.

Walker and Kreider were accompanied by Devon Bartleson of Shickshinny; Hailey Farr of Tunkhannock; Taran Patterson of York; and Joshua Torrens of Pottstown.

"Opportunities like this are important for our students. They provide a hands-on approach to working 'Major League' events, and offer valuable networking connections, which can eventually lead to career opportunities," said Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University.

