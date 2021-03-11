Lock Haven, Pa. – Last fall, a group of three Lock Haven University students in the social media marketing course worked with Dr. Gerard Martorell on a social media project for Football Club Nordsjælland (FCN) in Denmark. The club's women's team plays in a Danish league that a Penn State alumna, Jessica Davis, is competing in this season.

The students, Nathan Buchanan, Madalyn Dydynski and Tyler Holcomb, coordinated with the professional soccer club to analyze their social media and build a plan to foster the club's image and reach out to soccer fans in the U.S.

“The opportunity came about due to the happy coincidence of my former sport management master’s student from George Mason University (Davis) and our former student at the University of Brighton (Jacob Naish, marketing director) both being at FCN. Working with them and Dr. Martorell, we devised a project that would help the club and our students, a real win-win for all,” said John Nauright, dean of the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services at LHU.

The final project was presented to the club in a Zoom session. Trine Hesselund Hopp Møller, the club’s director of brand, culture and community, was pleased with the collaboration when she mentioned the students work had “interesting insights and input.” According to her, for a small club as this, social media campaign “is a balance between showcasing our strong international profiles such as Jessica, while staying true to our club DNA on developing young talents through our academy setups.”

“At LHU, we believe such high impact activities provide huge value for our students and we are willing to continue developing them. We have been working on projects with other international soccer teams, such as Wolverhampton Wanderers and FC Barcelona, and also with the European theme park Puy du Fou, which is considered the best theme park in Europe,” Nauright said.