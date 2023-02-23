Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center, in collaboration with Lycoming College, is bringing the childhood classic "Matilda" to life this July. The show is this year's Student Summer Stock performance, which brings students together with theater professionals.

The Student Summer Stock program lets students work and perform with the guidance of professional theater-makers while bringing a show with professional production values to the CAC audience. This year's performances will take place on July 21, 22, and 23.

"Matilda: the Musical" is inspired by Matilda by Roald Dahl. The Tony Award-winning musical is a celebration of the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and dreaming of a better life. The musical has won 47 international awards and has thrilled audiences of all ages around the world.

The titular Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. Her parents are cruel to her, but Matilda manages to impress her teacher, the lovable Miss Honey. During her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey impact each other's lives tremendously. Matilda's time at school isn't all sunshine and rainbows, though; the school's nasty headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates kids and loves coming up with new punishments to use on kids who don't follow her rules. Can Matilda's courage and cleverness save the students from the tyranny of the headmistress?

"Matilda" features high-energy dance numbers and catchy original songs. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Ticket sales begin on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made at CACLive.com/Matilda or through the Box Office at (570) 326-2424.

Auditions, open positions, and more information about the cast and crew will be released on the CAC social media channels and website.

