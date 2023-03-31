Williamsport, Pa. — Elementary school students at St. John Neumann Regional Academy recently learned valuable electrical safety tips during a performance of "Space Station Safety," a theatre presentation designed to be both entertaining and educational.

The play was performed by actors from the National Theatre for Children, and the presentation was sponsored by PPL Electric Utilities.

"Space Station Safety" combines humor and memorable phrases to help students remember important electrical safety information such as "frayed wires cause fires," the importance of smoke detectors, and a reminder to ensure that space heaters are at least three feet away from other objects and walls.

PPL Electric Utilities has sponsored performances for 8,000-plus students at approximately 30 schools in March. Since starting the program in 2015, PPL Electric Utilities has reached more than 130,000 students with this edutainment program.

