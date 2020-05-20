Williamsport -- Named after Horizon Federal Credit Union's former CEO, the John Sharp Scholarship is awarded each year to two local high school seniors. Each student receives $1,000 to put towards college expenses. Winnners of the 2020 scholarship both plan to attend Lycoming College after graduating.

This year's recipients are Amber Fry and Gabriel Manetta. Amber is graduating from Muncy High School and plans to study education at Lycoming College. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her participation in theatre groups.

Gabriel will be graduating from Williamsport High School and intends to study criminal justice at Lycoming College.

Amber, Gabriel, and all other applicants were required to provide their high school transcripts and complete an essay detailing their education and financial goals and the role Horizon can play as they pursue these goals. This is the fifteenth year Horizon has awarded a scholarship.

“With the rising cost of college, we are fortunate to be able to play a small part in helping students manage their expenses” said Horizon Chief Banding Officer, Michael Patterson. “These students’ credentials were impressive. I’m sure their parents are proud of their accomplishments, and we wish them well in college and beyond.”