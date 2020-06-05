Williamsport -- Established in 2018 in honor of Lycoming County Activist Kay Ertel, the Kay Ertel Scholarship is awarded each year to women who have an interest in public service and who intend to pursue an undergraduate degree at a Pennsylvania college or university.

This year, the Williamsport Area Women's Democratic Club has selected Rose Wascher of Trout Run and Avery Zales of Montoursville to receive the scholarship.

Wascher will graduate from Williamsport Area High School and attend Temple University in Philadelphia. She served in various leadership positions in her high school and took part in multiple volunteer activities in the community.

Zales attends Montoursville Area High School and will attend Juniata College in Huntington. She intends to study political science in college and pursue a career in politics. Zales has volunteered her time for various local political campaigns throughout her high school career.