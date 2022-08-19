State College — Each year, the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences and Pennsylvania 4-H award students with the Allen L. and Richard H. Baker Memorial Scholarship. This year, one Lycoming County native has earned the recognition.

The scholarship was created to honor Professor Allen L. Baker and his son Richard H. Baker for their service to 4-H and Penn State. Allen was 4-H club leader for 37 years and Richard worked for Penn State Extension for 38 years.

The scholarship is given to current or former Pennsylvania 4-H members who have completed at least one semester and are enrolled as full-time undergrad students at Penn State's University Park campus or Commonwealth Campuses.

This year's scholarship recipients are Isabel Poorbaugh of Fayette County, Katelyn Taylor of Lycoming County, Emma Diliberti of Wayne County, and Alaina Leasure of Armstrong County.

Each student filled out an application in which they highlighted their 4-H project, activity, citizenship, and leadership experiences and described how those experiences contributed to their personal growth. Applicants often describe how 4-H influenced their career and study choices.

Poorbaugh, who was awarded $1,795, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in recreation, park, and tourism management with a minor in environmental resource management. Poorbaugh served as vice president of events for the 2021 4-H State Council. She participated in public speaking, the Science of Agriculture Challenge, and National 4-H Congress.

Taylor received a $1,795 award. She is majoring in animal science (business option) and plans to obtain a minor in agribusiness management in the future. Taylor’s 4-H projects and activities include dairy, cooking, and serving as a club president and a County Council member.

Diliberti was awarded $1,200. A major in agricultural and extension education, Diliberti’s 4-H activities included market steer and hog projects, livestock judging, and skillathon.

Leasure received an award of $1,000. The animal science major participated in the 4-H Science of Agriculture Challenge, the National Youth Summit on Agri-Science, and market and breed swine projects.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to award these monies each year and to know that the work of the 4-H program has provided learning experiences and positive lifelong impacts for our youth to find their passion, reach their potential, and become our leaders of tomorrow,” said Amy Gregor, education program associate for 4-H youth development with Penn State Extension.

