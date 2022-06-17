Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Sports Medicine in Williamsport recently hosted a celebration of student athletes from 20 nearby school districts. During the event, students were awarded for recovering from and overcoming an injury to return to their respective sports.

Michael Ludwikowski, manager, Outreach Athletic Training, UPMC in North Central Pa., commented: “We are proud to serve our schools across the region. These awards provide us with a fun opportunity to recognize our participating schools as well as honor student athletes who have persevered and overcome injury. Congratulations to all the schools and student athletes for their performances this year.”

This year’s Champion's Cup recipients were Williamsport High School (Large Division) and South Williamsport High School (Small Division).

Student Athlete Perseverance Awards were presented to athletes selected by their certified athletic trainer, for dedication to a healthy recovery and overcoming an injury to return to play during the school year.

Student Athlete Perseverance Awards were presented to:

Anton Stratts – Football, Wrestling, and Track and Field – Central Mountain High School

Brynn Fisher – Tennis, Basketball, and Softball – Montgomery Area High School

Chloe Burke – Soccer and Softball – Sullivan County High School

Grant Bachman – Football, Basketball, and Baseball – South Williamsport High School

Kassidy Beinlich – Soccer, Basketball, and Track and Field – Sullivan County High School

Lauren Anderson – Soccer and Track and Field – Muncy High School

Mikaella Posada – Basketball and Track and Field – Wellsboro High School

Quintin Kertsmar – Wrestling – Warrior Run High School

Rocco Pulizzi – Football and Track and Field – Montoursville Area High School

Sam Allison – Football, Basketball, and Track – Williamsport Area High School

Sheiana Tutler – Tennis, Basketball, and Softball – St. John Newman Regional Academy

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.