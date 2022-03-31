Williamsport, Pa. -- Jennifer R. Wahl, a social sciences instructor at Pennsylvania College of Technology, was honored recently with the 2021 Outstanding Teaching Award by the Penn State College of Education Alumni Society.

The award recognizes exemplary individuals in a full-time teaching capacity (traditional or nontraditional setting). Selections are made on the basis of overall excellence in teaching methodologies, knowledge of the subject matter, and the ability to inspire students.

Wahl joined the Penn College faculty in Fall 2020 as a full-time instructor teaching psychology and sociology courses. She previously taught part time at the college while employed as a secondary education teacher in the Loyalsock Township School District. In 2018, Wahl was named Pennsylvania State Teacher of the Year.

She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Penn State in 2012.



