Williamsport, Pa. — Workers in the childcare industry are standing up for their rights on May 8 as part of a national stance against unjust working conditions.

"A Day Without Childcare" is a national day of action held on May 8 in which some care providers will go on strike, call in sick, or temporarily shut down their businesses in a show of solidarity.

These actions are being taken to raise awareness about poor wages and high costs associated with childcare. Local non-profit STEP Inc. is raising awareness for the cause by sharing information about resources.

STEP Inc.'s Early Learning Resource Center for Region 7 (ELRC 7), which serves Lycoming, Clinton, and Tioga Counties, has released an online pamphlet which details local issues with childcare from the perspectives of both parents and workers. The pamphlet is available to view as a .pdf; or physical copies may be requested.

ELRC 7 has not expressed any plans to shut down operations for "A Day Without Childcare."

As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. ELRC 7 created its pamphlet, which includes numerous QR codes leading to early childhood care and education resources, to help everybody who is affected by the early care and education crisis. The pamphlet also includes suggestions for actions that childcare workers, families, and communities can take to help address this ongoing crisis.

“The Early Care and Education field, parents and caregivers, and employers are all in crisis right now,” said Melissa Kerschner, Director of ELRC 7. “The true cost of child care is not being acknowledged. Despite significant education and credentialing investments, workers flee to careers where they receive higher compensation, and classrooms disappear. Caregivers are left scrambling to find a place for their children so they can attend work or school. Just as important, children miss out on development during a critical window, putting them behind when they start school.”

Additional information about A Day Without Childcare is available here.

Correction The headline of this article has been edited for clarity.

