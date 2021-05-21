Two teams from Curtin Intermediate School of the Williamsport School District and one team from Loyalsock Middle School finished in second place in their respective categories at the Pennsylvania state competition, thus qualifying them for the World Finals in Orlando on June 11th and 12th.

But now the real competition begins. How do these teams pay for the trip to Florida?

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition that allows students from kindergarten through college to utilize STEAM skills (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) to develop a solution to one of six problems. Teams are made up of 5-7 students, with their division determined by the oldest competing member of the team. Kids create and design all aspects of the solution, with coaches merely supervising and cheering them on. The teams this year created small cars with unique propulsion systems, blended fairy tales from around the world to teach a life lesson and created a cliffhanger story featuring an original superhero.

“Odyssey of the Mind gives the kids an outlet and an ownership that they don’t traditionally get in the classroom,” said Spring Moore, Williamsport High School English teacher and one of the team’s coaches. “Creativity, team work, and problem-solving are invaluable life skills that transcend beyond the competition.”

Regardless of these life skills, Odyssey of the Mind teams find, like many other activities, that the more success they have, the more money is required, and funding is always limited.

Sending only one team to Worlds as opposed to two, Loyalsock’s logistical struggle may be less, but their leadership struggle is greater. Their two coaches, Andy and Tatum Heiser, will miss the trip due to their son’s high school graduation. Stacey Patchett and Sarina Skellenger will now lead the team.

Covid has made everything more challenging this year, and Odyssey of the Mind was no exception. Practices were held over zoom and both the regional and the state competition were held virtually.

“It was not an easy path this year,” Moore assures. “There was far more problem solving than usual to complete tasks that are normally much more natural. And they never gave up. They just rose to the challenge.”

Now, there is this one last financial challenge. If you’d like to help, any contribution would appreciated.

Donations to assist the Williamsport teams are being accepted by the Williamsport Area School District Education Association. Donations are tax deductible and can be made securely online through the foundation’s website at www.wasdeducationfoundation.org by simply noting the intent of your gift in the donation form.

Donations to assist Loyalsock are accepted at Loyalsock OM Boosters, 2101 Loyalsock Drive, or through their GoFundMe by searching Loyalsock OM Worlds Team (https://gofundme/f53525a6).

Donations should be given by May 31st.

The Division 1 Curtin Theatrical team, coached by April Frank and Melanie Vail, is Emily Frank, Cooper Gutberlet, Brayden Harpster, Chaedyn Lockard, Taylor Rockey, and Alex Vail.

The Division 2 Curtin Classics team, coached by Spring Moore, is made up of Lynnae Campbell, Ava Carter, Cooper Gutberlet, Lily Hamilton, Asher McClelland, and Daniel Turner.

Loyalsock’s Division 2 team is Julia Ellis, Aadi Patel, Dakota Fluck, Preston Heiser, Lincoln Patchett, Kat Heiser, Maria Pardoe. Coached by Tatum and Andy Heiser (Stacey Patchett and Sarina Skellenger).