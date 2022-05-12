Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is channeling $40,000 toward the nursing program at Bloomsburg University.

This grant, awarded via the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, will be part of the funding for the construction of a state-of-the-art Nursing Simulation Center on campus.

"We are incredibly grateful for this support from the First Community Foundation Partnership. This award will have a tangible impact on the future of nursing in our region," said BU Foundation executive director Jerome Dvorak. "The investment in creating a high-performance clinical practice environment through this grant means the University will graduate more highly-qualified nurses in our surrounding communities."

Bloomsburg University's nursing program is ranked sixth in the state of Pennsylvania and is highly sought after by prospective students.

Due to the high demand among local aspiring nurses, the program has outgrown its current space, recently increasing its graduating class by more than 30 percent.

The FCFP's support will help BU meet a critical need for the University and the region.

We are honored to be a part of this extraordinary project," said FCFP President and CEO Jennifer D. Wilson. "Bloomsburg University is investing in the future of healthcare, which will create a positive impact on our community in so many ways, and we are thrilled to support that investment."

