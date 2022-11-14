Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator.

Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award.

Ryan Bulgarelli doesn’t even know who nominated him.

“I’m incredibly grateful,” Bulgarelli said. “It’s humbling, for sure. There’s a lot of really incredible teaching and music-making happening within the greater Williamsport Community and in Pennsylvania,” he added.

The Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a “significant and lasting contribution to the music education field and demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools,” according to the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

“For every performer who makes it to the Grammy stage, there was a teacher who played a critical role in getting them there.” Those critical teachers are the ones up for recognition for the award, which will be announced during Grammy Week in February.

The Loyalsock Township School District hired Bulgarelli as a college graduate from Penn State University in 2013. While at Penn State, he attended the Schreyer Honors College and played in the esteemed Blue Band for four years.

Now in his 13th year at LTSD, Bulgarelli teaches instrumental music, guitar, and music technology. He serves as the district’s Fine Arts coordinator, rehearsing the Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Lancer Marching Band, and Jazz Band. He is also the is the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association district 8 president

Under his leadership, the Loyalsock Township bands have won multiple Cavalcade of Bands marching championships and performed at both the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania capitol in Harrisburg.

Related reading: Loyalsock Township Lancer Marching Band closes season with Cavalcade championship

To advance through the most recent award selection process, Bulgarelli had to record and submit a teaching video and a profile of the school and community in which he teaches. Involving his students, he said, was a rewarding part of the process.

Bulgarelli partly credits his success as a music educator to the administration that supports music education.

“It’s tough for music educators to make sure music is accessible to all students,” Bulgarelli said, but with an administration that values music and sees its purpose, “at Loyalsock, if anyone wants to participate in an ensemble, they can.”

Students who play instruments and who participate in their school's music departments are known to be overall strong academic students.

At Loyalsock Township Middle School, students enrolled in band and choir are three times more likely to be selected Student of the Month and two times more likely to get distinguished honor roll or honor roll, according to Loyalsock Township Middle School teacher David Tini.

"Specifically, middle school ensemble students, on average, have a GPA 5.56% higher and miss 2.63 less days of school per year. At the high school level, students enrolled in ensembles, on average, have a GPA 5.67% higher than their peers and miss 2.1 less days of school per year," he said.

Not only do music programs make better students, Bulgarelli said, “We make the best humans.”

"These students are leaders, they're team players, they're compassionate and empathetic," Bulgarelli said.

"When you play an instrument you’re sharing a part of yourself. But also working as a team creates a bond and connection you don’t experience in other ways."

The Music Educator Award

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. They will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school's music program. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium and matching grants. The remaining 15 semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.

The winner will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the Grammy Awards and receive the Music Educator Award at a ceremony during Grammy Week.

The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible through the Grammy Museum's Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach.

The finalists will be announced in December.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.