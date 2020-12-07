Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) awarded $30,080 in grants to seven museums and official county historical societies in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Union Counties.

The funding is meant to strengthen Pennsylvania's museum community by supporting museums and official historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding.

Award amounts for PHMC grants are determined by an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget, with a maximum amount of $40,000 per museum. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.

“Our local museums and historical societies serve as the chief stewards of collections that represent our cultural and historical heritage,” said Senator Gene Yaw. “They also play an important role in improving the learning experiences for people of all ages. The added state support provided by the PHMC today will certainly help these entities provide the highest level of public service.”

The Cultural and Historical Support Grant Awards are:

Bradford County

Bradford County Historical Society - $4,000

Lycoming County

Little League Baseball Inc. - $6,080

Lycoming County Historical Society - $4,000

Sullivan County

Sullivan County Historical Society - $4,000

Susquehanna County

Susquehanna County Historical Society - $4,000

Union County