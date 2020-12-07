Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) awarded $30,080 in grants to seven museums and official county historical societies in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Union Counties.
The funding is meant to strengthen Pennsylvania's museum community by supporting museums and official historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding.
Award amounts for PHMC grants are determined by an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget, with a maximum amount of $40,000 per museum. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
“Our local museums and historical societies serve as the chief stewards of collections that represent our cultural and historical heritage,” said Senator Gene Yaw. “They also play an important role in improving the learning experiences for people of all ages. The added state support provided by the PHMC today will certainly help these entities provide the highest level of public service.”
The Cultural and Historical Support Grant Awards are:
Bradford County
- Bradford County Historical Society - $4,000
Lycoming County
- Little League Baseball Inc. - $6,080
- Lycoming County Historical Society - $4,000
Sullivan County
- Sullivan County Historical Society - $4,000
Susquehanna County
- Susquehanna County Historical Society - $4,000
Union County
- Lewisburg Children’s Museum - $4,000
- Union County Historical Society - $4,000