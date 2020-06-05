Williamsport -- Pennsylvania College of Technology graphic design students took home three gold and four silver rankings in the 2020 American Advertising Awards, with one student also receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

The awards were presented by the Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Advertising Federation.

Madison P. Shrout of Petersburg was presented with the chapter’s annual student scholarship, awarded to a student who submits an essay outlining career goals, educational achievements, and volunteer and work activities. Shrout also captured a gold award for her “The Downtown Dozen” packaging.

Also achieving gold honors were Kennedy L. Englert of Williamsport for her “Oh Say Can You She” children’s book design; and Gavin E. Hain of Myerstown for his “The Downtown Dozen” packaging.

Meredith A. Long of Trevorton claimed two silver awards for her “Bright Mountain School Viewbook” and “Antagonist Brewing Company” packaging. Silver awards were also presented in packaging to Heather L. Macpherson of Basom, New York, for “Macabre Artisanal Chocolate Bars;” and to Anthony M. Niemeyer of Red Lion for “The Mean Bean Chocolate Bars.”

Shrout, Englert, Hain, Long, and Niemeyer completed their Bachelor of Science degree studies in May. Macpherson will continue her education as a senior in Fall 2020.

“Penn College had another amazing year at the NEPA American Advertising Awards,” said Nicholas L. Stephenson, instructor of graphic design. “Our students produce incredible design that balances form, function and concept; to have that work recognized by professionals is both an honor and a thrill.”

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries across the nation each year. The mission of the competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

Penn College graphic design students and alumni frequently earn top honors in regional, national, and international design competitions.