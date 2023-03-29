Williamsport, Pa. — Well-known in Lycoming County for his professional life, Marc Schefsky is now receiving public attention for a pursuit that is more personal.

Schefsky served as the general manager of the historic Genetti Hotel for over a decade and also served on the Williamsport School Board.

After being recently diagnosed with ALS, Schefsky is now raising awareness for the disease. Known for being friendly, outgoing, and approachable, Schefsky is now focusing his good spirits on raising local awareness. He is starting with area high school students.

Schefsky visited students in an English class at Williamsport High School to discuss the novel "Tuesdays with Morrie," a book about a college professor battling ALS.

The novel has been part of Spring Moore’s 12th grade course curriculum for years. Having just read the novel, the students got to ask Schefsky questions, many of which focused on differences and similarities between his struggle and Morrie's.

“The main difference between Morrie and myself is that he was 77. I’m only 55,” said Schefsky. “He got to live a fuller life. He got to watch his kids have families of their own. I’m probably not going to get to do that.”

The average life span of ALS patients is 2-5 years. However, some patients live much longer. Stephen Hawking, one of the more notable ALS patients, lived with the disease for 55 years.

Both of Schefsky’s daughters, Lauren and Katie, were in attendance, as was his ex-wife, Jody, who also teaches at Williamsport Area High School.

When one student asked the family about their handling of the situation, Lauren admitted to the challenges.

“I’m probably the least positive of all of us,” Lauren said. “My dad is way more positive than I am. I’m the one saying ‘this sucks’ and ‘why did it have to happen to him?'”

To Schefsky, being positive is vital to his outlook. The group talked about the chapter where Morrie discussed his perfect day. Moore had the students take five minutes and write out what would be their perfect day.

“I did the exercise so we could all connect to one another and to Morrie,” Moore explained. “To observe commonalities and differences.”

The students’ answers varied. Some included certain people; others specific places; or details like music, movies, or food. Some combined all three.

Schefsky said his perfect day would simply be to be able to get up and walk across the room.

But frustration is unavoidable, and to Schefsky, it’s not just the physical constraints that he finds limiting. Research on and treatment of ALS has its obstacles.

“First off, just getting a diagnosis is a challenge. There are only so many doctors who specialize in this, and being able to get in to see them takes months. Then once you get a diagnosis, the medications are lacking. Pharmaceutical companies focus on profits, and there’s not enough money in ALS to make it worth their while.”

ALS is considered a “rare disease” even though there are estimated to be over 5,000 new cases every year — which is just one reason why Schefsky wants to raise money for ALS research. Two clubs at Williamsport Area High School have joined to help, raising over $1,000 so far.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.

