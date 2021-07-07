Williamsport - George “Herman” Logue Jr. and George Logue III recently donated an entire brewing system and accessories to the brewing and fermentation science program at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The equipment, which represents the functional design of large industrial brewing systems, will be used by the college for instructional purposes.

The donation of Ss Brewtech stainless steel, professional-grade equipment and accessories includes a 1 bbl (barrel unit) brewhouse system, four 1 bbl unitank units, a 3/4-horsepower glycol chiller and a 3/8- horsepower glycol chiller.

Herman Logue, a real estate developer/senior construction executive, is a member of the Penn College Foundation Board and has been extremely supportive of foundation events, scholarships and the Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace at Penn College (the Logue Fabritorium space within is named for him).

George Logue earned a Bachelor of Science in culinary arts and systems from Penn College in 2010. He serves on the college’s Hospitality Advisory Committee and often provides students with hands-on learning experiences at Herman & Luther's special-event venue in Montoursville. He is co-owner (with Herman) and executive chef at Herman & Luther’s.

“We are grateful to Herman and George Logue for this generous gift, which will allow us to replicate in our brewing and fermentation lab the procedures and functions found in many commercial breweries,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour. “This equipment will be a boon to students who are exploring careers in the nearly $30 billion craft beer industry.”

“We’re very happy to support Penn College, especially the hospitality programs,” Herman Logue said. “The college and these programs have done so much to revitalize downtown Williamsport. Our area has some of the finest restaurants and microbreweries in the state. You will find Penn College graduates – not only hospitality majors, but construction management, marketing majors and more – involved with most of them.”

“I’m thankful for the tools and education Penn College gave me during my time there,” George Logue said. “I’m just happy to be able to give back and provide future students with an opportunity to utilize another piece of equipment that could potentially help them land a job after graduation.”

Timothy L. Yarrington, instructor of brewing and fermentation science at Penn College, said the donated equipment, with its industrial-grade quality and functionality, will add a new dimension to student learning in the college’s brewing and fermentation lab.

“The brewing equipment generously donated by the Logues will significantly elevate our brewing certificate students’ hands-on experience,” Yarrington said. “This state-of-art, small-volume brewing equipment will allow our students to explore essential principles of brewing science using the same sophisticated operational design and process control technologies found in just about every large, modern commercial brewing facility.”