Lock Haven -- Trinity Miller of Lock Haven, a criminology major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Cook Honors College, has been awarded the 2020 Jacqueline Alexis Watson Memorial Scholarship from the IUP Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Miller is a 2019 graduate of St. John Neumann Regional Academy in Williamsport, is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, and is the daughter of Jennifer Miller. She has also received a Board of Governor's Honors Scholarship and the Dean's Merit Scholarship from the College of Health and Human Services.

The Jacquelin Alexis Watson Memorial Scholarship supports a freshman criminology or criminology pre-law major. It was established to honor Jacquelin Alexis Watson, a graduate of Montoursville High School who intended to major in criminology but was killed in an airplane crash in 1996 while traveling to Paris with her school's French Club.