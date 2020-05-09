Williamsport -- In response to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, Lycoming College and the Pennsylvania College of Technology have shifted their senior class art shows to online formats.

The digital exhibition features thesis works of Lycoming College graduating senior art students. All studio art majors are required to produce a cohesive body of professional thesis work, and an outside juror must select pieces to exhibit in the Senior Show in order for the student to graduate.

Originally, the juror for this year's thesis exhibition was going to be Eva Frosch, owner of Frosch & Portmann, a gallery in the Lower East Side of New York City. With the nation suddenly going on lockdown due to COVID-19, she was unable to participate.

“The students worked hard on their senior projects and Lycoming College’s art department believes that, at a later date, they will be able to showcase their fantastic work at the Lycoming College Art Gallery in downtown Williamsport,” said Andreas Rentsch, assistant professor of photography at Lycoming College.

The 2020 Senior Art Show features works from the following, including artist statements:

Ariana Breen ’20 (Silver Spring, Md.) – art major; criminal justice and criminology minor

Jordan Lynn ’20 (Ralston, Pa.) – art major

Ashley Nelson ’20 (South Williamsport, Pa.) – art major; 2D animation and business administration minor

Hope Nemceff ’20 (Phoenixville, Pa.) – art major; 2D animation minor

Jessalyn Smith ’20 (East Windsor, Ct.) – art major; entrepreneurship minor

Jessica Wyse ’20 (Succasunna, N.J.) – art major; psychology minor

Xiyue Yang ’20 (Beijing, China) – art major

Click here to view the 2020 online gallery.

The Pennsylvania College of Technology Graphic Design Student Exhibit

For the first time in its 12-year history, Penn College's annual graphic design student exhibit has moved online. The 2020 gallery page showcases the work of 17 seniors, listed below. Originally, The Gallery at Penn College was going to have a May 1 reception for the exhibit.

Graphic Design 2020 showcases the portfolio work of:

Charles A. Blake, West Chester

Andrew Caccese, Reading

Seifeldien A. Elerman, Dover

Adam Foelker, Myerstown

Kennedy L. Englert, Williamsport

Zoey J. Graybill, McAlisterville

Gavin E. Hain, Myerstown

Emily N. Latshaw, Danville

Meredith A. Long, Trevorton

Anthony M. Niemeyer, Red Lion

Ali D. Petrizzi, Langhorne

Madison P. Shrout, Petersburg

Justine A. Stage, Montoursville

Jessica L. Stanford, Marion Center

Hunter L. Tompkins, Richfield

Shaina T. Vanderveer, Monroeton

David A. Walker Jr., Waynesboro

“Given the unfortunate circumstances we face with COVID-19 and the need to cancel our annual exhibit featuring the work of our graduating seniors, we want to celebrate our senior class by highlighting their work on our departmental website,” said Brian A. Flynn, assistant professor of graphic design and department head. “This year's graduates are a very motivated and talented group of designers. The art and design faculty feel badly that their show has been canceled but hope that everyone gets an opportunity to visit the website and view their excellent portfolios.”

The annual exhibition showcases the best graphic design, illustration and web design work of graphic design seniors and gives students a chance to present their work in marketing, branding, advertising and design to industry professionals and the community.

Click here to view the gallery.