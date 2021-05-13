After weathering over a year of challenges and changes due to to COVID-19, it's finally time for members of the Class of 2021 to put on their caps and gowns.

Will they get to experience a traditional in-person graduation? Find out what local universities and colleges have planned for Graduation 2021.

Lycoming College: In-person (with invitation)

Lycoming College will hold two commencement ceremonies at the close of the 2020-21 academic year – one ceremony for the Class of 2021, and another ceremony for the Class of 2020, which has not yet been able to celebrate with an in-person commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2021 Commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m., while the Class of 2020 will celebrate on May 22, at 2 p.m.

In a time-honored tradition, Lycoming College graduates of both classes will pass through the Oliver Sterling Metzler Gate — the only time that students are permitted to walk through the gate — as they process toward Commencement exercises. Additionally, both ceremonies will be conducted outdoors on the historic Fultz quad, rain or shine.

Graduating senior Jalen P. Williams will deliver the Senior Greeting for the Class of 2021. Dan Egan ’20 will deliver the senior greeting for the Class of 2020 ceremony.

Both events will observe COVID-19 safety protocols and are invitation only. Live streams will be available for those unable to attend in-person at https://www.lycoming.edu/calendar/.

Bloomsburg University : In-person (limit 2 guests per graduate)

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will hold its 152nd Spring Commencement ceremonies outdoors (rain or shine) at Redman Stadium from Friday, May 14, to Sunday, May 16, with ceremonies scheduled by area of study or college.

Nearly 1,300 students will participate in undergraduate commencement, and more than 200 students will be awarded masters and doctoral degrees.

All graduates will be limited to two guests each to properly support social distancing in the seating area.There will be no busing during commencement. Individuals will be required to walk from the nearby parking lots to Redman Stadium.

No concessions will be available this year due to COVID restrictions, guests are encouraged to bring water.

Mansfield University: In-person (limited ticket number)

All 339 graduates will have their degrees conferred during Mansfield University's 156th commencement exercises on Saturday, May 15 at Karl Van Norman Field.

The commencement is divided into two outdoor ceremonies to allow for appropriate social distancing within state health guidelines. The College of Arts and Humanities along with all business administration, math, and computer information science majors will take part in the 9 a.m. ceremony following by the College of Natural and Social Science at 1 p.m. The commencement includes Fall '20 and Spring and Summer '21 graduates.

Graduates are allowed a limited number of tickets for family and friends to attend commencement. A free live stream of both ceremonies will be available at mansfield.edu.

Dr. Nana Ama Kwarteng Baryeh '12 will serve as the commencement speaker for both ceremonies on Saturday. Dr. Baryeh earned a bachelor of science from Mansfield University in nutrition and dietetics and currently serves as a Public Health Epidemiologist for U.S. COVID-19 response in Franklin County, Ohio.

Bucknell University: In-person (4 guests per student)

Bucknell University's 171st Commencement is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.

To allow for social distancing, three ceremonies will be held throughout the day at 8:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Graduates will be notified of the ceremony in which they will participate, based on their college and major.

Each graduating student may invite four guests, who will be seated in pods and required to abide by University safety protocols, including wearing face coverings at all times.

The number of tickets available to each graduate has increased from two to four due to modifications of state restrictions on event capacity effective May 17. In addition to the two tickets for which they originally registered, each graduate who has registered for Commencement will automatically receive two additional tickets for guests when they pick up their Commencement packet and regalia.

Pennsylvania College of Technology: (In person, 4 guest tickets per graduate)

Penn College will celebrate the success of their Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates with a total of 12 in-person ceremonies scheduled for May 14-16. Each graduating student will receive 4 tickets for guests or family members. The ceremonies will also be live streamed.

Information on the schedule, live stream access, and more information can be found here.

Susquehanna University: In-person (limit 4 guests per graduate)

Susquehanna University will host in-person and on-campus Commencement ceremonies in May.

Class of 2021: Saturday–Sunday, May 15–16

Class of 2020: Saturday, May 22

Guest tickets are printed specifically for each ceremony. Keep in mind that, in compliance with state health and safety guidelines, each graduate is limited to four guests. The university is not responsible for lost tickets and will not distribute extra tickets prior to the ceremonies.

Guest seats will be grouped in sets and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. We ask that guests do not move or rearrange seats because they will be set up in accordance with state guidelines to maintain health and safety.

Masks are required of everyone in attendance.

Traditionally scheduled during Senior Week, ceremonies for affinity groups this year instead were held in the weeks leading up to Commencement. They were for ROTC cadets, students of color, LGBTQIA and SU Natives and Allies.

Pennsylvania State University:

Took place in-person on May 7th and May 8th, 2021.

Lock Haven University:

Took place in-person on May 7th and May 8th, 2021.