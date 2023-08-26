Lewisburg, Pa. — The Public Library for Union County, the Cherished Cats Organization, and Scratching Post Café have partnered to present Cat Tales, an early literacy program that also promotes animal adoptions.

Throughout the month of September, children ages five and up can stop by the library to pick up a plush kitten and a reading log. Once a child logs 750 minutes of reading with their new kitty friend, they can return their completed log to the library in exchange for prizes.

As a reward for completing the reading log, children will receive a certificate of completion, a free book, and a voucher for a free visit to the Scratching Post Café at 230 Market St. #1.

