Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library is one of the many institutions celebrating May as “Get Caught Reading” month, a nationwide public service campaign launched by the Association of American Publishers to remind people of all ages how much fun it is to read.

Although May is officially Get Caught Reading month, the celebration is supposed to last throughout the year. Get Caught Reading is supported by hundreds of celebrities including Dolly Parton, Shawn Jonson, Laurie Hernandez, Yoda, and Olivia the Pig.

In celebration of Get Caught Reading month, library staff members and other community members will be featured where they were “caught reading” throughout the community on the library’s social media channels.

In order to Get Caught Reading, readers are encouraged to take their preferred reading material (books, comics, magazines, newspapers, etc.) out to public places or otherwise in an environment where they are likely to be seen. Families, classmates, and coworkers can make a challenge to catch each other and share a picture on social media, a bulletin board, or simply make a score sheet for the photo-shy. An additional challenge could have readers compete to see who can find the most unusual place or pose in which to read.

“Because of research indicating that early language experience actually stimulates a child’s brain to grow and that reading to children gives them a huge advantage when they start school, we hope to encourage people of all ages to enjoy books and magazines and to share that pleasure with the young children in their lives,” said Nina White, Youth Services Librarian.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.