Lock Haven, Pa. - Lock Haven University will host in-person weekday visits and open house events throughout the summer.

An open house is planned for Sat., June 5, on the campus of LHU. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about what LHU has to offer.

During the program, prospective students will hear from an admissions counselor, current students, faculty and more.

The interactive event will provide information about the application process, admissions requirements, academic majors and departments, financial aid and scholarships, student life, housing, dining, downtown Lock Haven and more.

Space is limited and registration is required. To schedule a visit or register for the open house, visit www.lockhaven.edu/visit or call 570-484-2027.

Due to social distancing efforts, each registered student is permitted to have two guests to attend with them. Facial coverings are required to be worn on campus at all times. Visitors exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, those that have been exposed or advised to quarantine are not permitted on campus.

For more information on Lock Haven University, visit Lock Haven University, or email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.

Lock Haven University is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania.

LHU’s experience-based approach to learning prepares students for a lifetime of success. The university features outstanding academic programs taught by experienced faculty.

Since 1870, The Haven has provided an unbeatable combination of quality, affordability and value to the region, the commonwealth and beyond.