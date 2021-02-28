Lock Haven, Pa. – An area leader in educating students planning careers in healthcare professions including public health education, Lock Haven University invites interested students to a virtual open house. The free online event will help students meet with faculty and learn about the opportunities in public health at LHU.

Interested high school students, teachers, coaches, parents and guidance counselors should register for the free virtual event by Monday, March 1 through this link or contact the admissions office at (570) 484-2027.

“Public health education can be a rewarding career for students especially those with an interest in making an impact upon communities. Our students graduate prepared to enter the workforce or move onto graduate school,” Dr. Kathleen Allison, professor, said.

Allison said the field is growing and is expected to continue to expand, especially in roles like public health educator, epidemiologist, public health services manager and emergency management.

“Lock Haven University can offer students small class sizes, practical and applied classes and internships, a public health student club, graduate school preparation, research opportunities and even personalized advising,” Dr. Rick Schulze, professor, said. “Public health is booming in most states. Americans have been impacted by COVID and it is a reminder of just how important public health professionals are needed throughout the country.”

The Department of Health Science offers a bachelor’s degree in health science – community and public health education track. Graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) exam with the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing Inc. Some students graduate programs in public health education, epidemiology, health administration and related fields.

A number of trends have produced many job opportunities for public health applicants including COVID, an aging population and a rise in chronic diseases. Public health applicants with backgrounds in data analysis, strong communication skills and an ability to work with diverse communities are especially in demand.