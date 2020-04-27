Lock Haven -- Beginning April 27 Lock Haven University will be hosting their first-ever online art exhibition featuring the art of LHU graduating seniors Destiny Schmidt, Symone Terrell, and Danielle Angeline.

The virtual exhibition will be the start of a more comprehensive showcase for promoting LHU's visual arts. In the future, online galleries will be paired with in-person public openings and viewings for all future graduating seniors' shows.

Check out the art here between April 27 and May 8, 2020.

“The online gallery exhibition is a diverse body of work that reflects each contributing artist’s aesthetic vision and creative skills,” said Vance McCoy, LHU professor and interim chair, LHU exhibitions committee.

“Each graduating senior has created a series of works that are thematically and conceptual related according to their own unique artistic sensibilities. The aesthetic goal is to present a cohesive body of work that explores an aesthetically engaging and thought-provoking experience for the viewer,” McCoy said.

The exhibition will close on May 8.

On May 9, LHU will host an online graduation celebration beginning at 11 a.m. The event will be viewable on LHU's website, lockhaven.edu. A link to the celebration will also be posted on the University's facebook page.

Lock Haven University will hold a formal commencement ceremony later in the year; the date and time has not yet been determined.