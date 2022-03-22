Lock Haven -- Last month, Lock Haven University Sport Management students had the opportunity to work Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles at the new SoFi Stadium.

The students worked with Quint Events, a group with a "mission to deliver an elevated experience that the customer will never forget," according to

During the game, students checked credentials at the Gold Jacket Club, reminding clients to have their COVID-19 protocol documents out and ready to be checked as they entered the building. After the game, the students were in charge of directing clients from the stadium to the parking lots where they were to board buses back to their hotels and help to answer questions.

Hunter Confair, of Watsontown, applied independently from his peers with hopes that his resume would stand out enough to work at one of the most viewed sporting events in the United States. Luckily for him, that was the case. Shortly after applying, he got a call informing him that he got the job.

"It is such a great feeling to know that I have done enough in my five years here at Lock Haven to be able to apply to work a mega event and get the job," Confair said.

Confair's responsibility before and during the game was to make sure every media personnel made it to their designated spot. SoFi stadium is one of the most complicated stadiums to navigate through and was vital to have a group of workers directing anyone with media access.

"This experience was something I will never forget," Confair said. "I was able to connect with some great people in our industry and hope to keep in contact with them as I get ready to graduate and start looking for a full-time job."



