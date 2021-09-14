Williamsport, Pa. -- On Aug. 22, eight Lock Haven University Sport Management students worked at the Major League Baseball Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

Mark Holton, LHU student from Tunkhannock, was thankful he was able to work such a great event. “The MLB Little League Classic game was a one-of-a-kind opportunity that was special to everyone that was a part of the event,” he said. “I was part of ‘Team Care,’ which meant I took care of team Ohio and I was able to show them to their seats, refill their drinks throughout the game and following the game I showed them to their buses and wished them good luck.”

Hailey Farr, of Tunkhannock, is the Sport Management Club president at LHU, which is part of the reason why she and her fellow classmates were able to work the Classic.

“Having the opportunity to work the MLB Little League Classic was something special and an honor. My role was ‘promotional team and directional staff.’ I was assigned to an entrance gate to pass out giveaway items and to help fans navigate throughout the stadium. My favorite part of this whole experience was seeing the LLWS teams get off of their buses and see their faces of amazement and excitement as they entered into the stadium to see some of their baseball role models,” Farr said.

In addition to Holton and Farr, LHU students who participated in the MLB LLC were Anthony Talarigo, of Bellefonte; Dakotah Miller, of Lock Haven; Ethan Walker, of Hillsgrove; Camden Shawver, of Lewistown; Dallas Kurtz, of Lock Haven; and Taran Patterson, of York.



