Lock Haven, Pa. - Throughout the summer, Lock Haven University biologists, Dr. Steve Seiler, and Dr. Heather Bechtold, have led a team who have been surveying streams throughout the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) in McKean County.

Summer 2021 sampling efforts build upon seven years of data collection at these locations.

Seiler and Bechtold’s “Stream Team” includes Danny Brumbaugh, a 2019 LHU Biology alumnus, and Leigh Fehlman, Luke Gray, Matt O’Brien and Kate Tillotson, student interns from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Their research provides insight into fish communities and will guide timber harvest operations. This information will also create baseline data to assess the impact of a large stream restoration project in the Little Arnot Watershed.

Seiler and Bechtold work closely in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Trout Unlimited, Western PA Conservancy and Bucknell and Gannon Universities.

The watershed team together has thoroughly documented stream environmental conditions including fish, salamanders, geomorphology, invertebrates, tree canopy cover, vegetation and both surface and groundwater nutrient concentrations.

Numerous LHU students, alumni, and volunteer partners associated with collaborators have been trained by Bechtold and Seiler. Their work is funded by a grant from the USFS and the Environmental Protection Agency through August of 2023.