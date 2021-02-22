Lock Haven, Pa. – Each semester the Sport Studies Department at Lock Haven University works with agencies, organizations, and school districts both locally and regionally to place students for field experience opportunities. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, students were still able to put their skills and knowledge to good use by continuing to secure these internships.

“We are very fortunate that our students were able to secure such quality placements during the pandemic,” said Bridget Roun, program coordinator and associate professor in the Department of Sport Management. “Their site supervisors are providing valuable experiences and helping in the transition of student to young professional. We are thankful to all the field placement supervisors, past and present, for all that they do for the students in our program.”

“Experiential learning is a vital component of our nationally regarded sport management program,” said John Nauright, dean of the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services at LHU. “Our students apply skills they have learned in the classroom to real life situations in the sports industry. We have all worked hard to ensure our students have been able to obtain placements in COVID-19 safe workspaces.”

This semester, 26 students have found internships working in the sports industry. Several of them are listed below with their internship location:

Sarah King – Mifflin County High School

Ethan Corbin – Montgomery Area School District

Dakotah Miller – O’Fallon Hoots (Prospect League Baseball)

Austin Spencer – HNS Hoops Academy LLC

Dallas Kurtz – Keystone Central School District

Alex Berzowski – Red Land High School

Alyssa Felty – Penn State University

Reagan Lawlor – Sportzone Baseball Academy

Kianni Wright – The School District of the City of York

Todd Lane – Southern Columbia Area High School

Rachel Gricoski – Shenandoah High School

Alex Everly – Mountain Valley Golf Course

Lauren Tubay – Lock Haven University Athletics

Trevor Miller – Lock Haven University Athletics

Karli Gilbert – Lock Haven University

Matthew Horner – York YMCA

Joshua Semanco – Pocono International Raceway

Clayton Gummo – Lock Haven University

“The experiential learning opportunity through the culminating field experience provides our students with the opportunity to utilize the theory learned in the classroom and to apply it to real world situations, under the tutelage of established sport management professionals in the field,” said Peter Campbell, professor and chair of the Sport Studies Department at LHU. “We appreciate the quality opportunities and guidance that the professionals and their organizations provide to our students. These practical opportunities are what prepare our students to be successful in their professional careers after college.”