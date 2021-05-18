Clearfield, Pa. — The Lock Haven University Nursing Epsilon Upsilon Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society recently conducted a fundraiser to assist former LHU ASN/BSN graduate, Shawn Kennedy, who took an agency nurse contract in New York last year to assist with the care of patients during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this life-fulfilling job opportunity, Kennedy inevitably became ill with an aggressive form of COVID-19 that placed him on a ventilator for two weeks, left him with lifelong complications and has kept him out of work for more than half a year.

The LHU nursing honor society decided to dedicate their 2020-21 service project to conduct a fundraiser to collect donations from the sale of LHU School of Nursing apparel and wristbands that read: “Nurses are the heart of healthcare.”

The students decided on this project to be able to help “one of our own” – not just a nurse, but a graduate of LHU’s associate and bachelor nursing programs.

Despite COVID restrictions, the 29 active members of the group worked together remotely for months. Their efforts have paid off and were able to raise $2,500 for Kennedy.

For more information, visit Lock Haven University Clearfield, or email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 814-768-3405.

