Lock Haven, Pa. – On February 24, Lock Haven University hosted a group of alumni panelists for career advice and highlights from their time at LHU and a discussion about how their college experiences helped them towards their professional successes.

The panel discussion was part of LHU's virtual Black History Month celebration.

Ed Wright is a 1971 graduate of Lock Haven State College and a former president of the Lock Haven University Alumni Association. Wright helped organize the event along with Kenny Hall, LHU’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I want to thank all of the panelists for joining us and sharing their experiences,” Hall said. “I especially want to thank Ed Wright for being so instrumental in the organization of this event. We wouldn’t have been able to put together such a great event without him.”

During the panel, Wright talked about how his LHU experience helped shape his personal and professional life. He pursued a career in education in upstate New York, first as an elementary teacher, then a principal, before retiring as an assistant superintendent. He then spent 13 years working for McGraw Hill.

His son, Lawrence Wright ‘99, also spoke on the panel. Wright is the superintendent at Rush-Henrietta Central School District in Monroe County, New York. He credited LHU’s education program for fostering his passion for teaching and learning. He also spoke at length about his love and appreciation for the lifelong friendships that were forged during his time at LHU.

Additional panelists included Brenda Jones-Elby ’73, Wayne Gibbs ’89, Dr. Angelique Bacon-Woodard ’86 and Dr. Warren Edwards Whitaker Sr. ’05. The panel was moderated by 1999 LHU graduate Albert Jones.

Jones-Elby was an educator in the City of York School District for 38 years before retiring in 2011. She then worked part-time for eight years as a reading coach at a residential program for juvenile delinquents. Jones-Elby lauded her professors at LHU for their dedication to their students and for the way their passion for teaching influenced her as an educator. She is the wife of LHU Council of Trustees chair, Daniel Elby ’71.

Gibbs graduated from Lock Haven University in 1989. He then went on to attain a bachelor’s degree in urban ministry leadership from Geneva College and a master’s degree in divinity and counseling psychology. He is a Doctor of Ministry candidate at Mission Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, while simultaneously working on starting a ministry called “The Chester Healing Project,” which focuses on providing support systems to mothers and families who have experienced the loss of their sons to violence or the justice system.

Dr. Bacon-Woodard graduated from LHU in 1986 with a degree in early childhood education. She is retired from formal roles in education and she is now a master certified life coach and consultant with her own company, New Perspective 7. She talked about her experience as an LHU admissions ambassador and how the opportunity to student teach in London while at LHU were transformational experiences for her.

Dr. Whitaker received a degree in psychology from LHU in 2005, before going on to earn a master’s degree in psychology and a doctorate degree in leadership studies. He is a tenured track faculty member at Molloy College.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to develop programming that gets our successful alumni back on campus so more of our students can experience what a great resource they are,” Hall said.