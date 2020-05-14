Lock Haven -- On Saturday morning, Lock Haven University held a virtual graduation celebration to honor the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020, with over 1,200 people viewing the event stream.

The video began with an address from Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president, congratulating the seniors on their graduation and sharing his pride in what they have accomplished this year.

“I wish we were celebrating the completion of your degree together with our Haven Family. All of us gathered as Bald Eagles,” Pignatello said. “I wish I was looking out on your smiling faces so I could see what success looks like – in your eyes. To be with our faculty and staff and your families to celebrate this moment is what makes commencement such a special time in your academic career. Even though we can’t be together right now, we will. I assure you, we will."

The video also featured messages from Haleigh Swam, student speaker; Daniel Elby, LHU Council of Trustees chair; Peter Campbell, APSCUF president; Craig Willis, former LHU president and commencement speaker; and several personal messages were offered by LHU alumni from the Class of 1961 to 2019.

A roll call of graduates displayed slides with the names, degrees, honors and photos of nearly 700 graduating seniors. The slides have been made available for download so students, family, and friends can celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates through sharing the slides on social media.

The video ended with a performance by Pignatello of a song he wrote himself and dedicated to the Class of 2020, called “Seize the Day.”

The virtual graduation celebration can still be viewed on the LHU homepage at www.lockhaven.edu or on the LHU facebook page.