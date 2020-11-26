Lock Haven, Pa. – Current or ex-military students at Lock Haven University with financial need will be eligible for the new annual John F. Curcio Scholarship, an annual award named in honor of John F. Curcio of Renovo.

Staff Sergeant Curcio served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He flew 35 combat missions over Europe as a tail gunner in B24 bombers. At age 95, he continues to inspire friends and neighbors with his energy and positive attitude.

The idea for the scholarship began as an informal conversation between some of Curcio’s friends. Jim Russo, of M&R Contracting, led the effort with assistance from retired LHU professors Lenny Long and Dave Bower; Joby topper, LHU library director; and former LHU trustee, Thomas “Doc” Sweitzer. All agreed that the scholarship would be a fitting tribute to a man like Curcio, a WW2 veteran of the Greatest Generation.

“Many student-veterans get financial assistance from the G.I. Bill, like I did 30 years ago,” Topper said. “But even with the G.I. Bill, I had to cover some major expenses on my own. The Curcio Scholarship will help fill the gaps and enable these veterans to stay in school.”

Also helping to create the scholarship from LHU were Jeff Ross, major gift officer, and Liza Kopp, assistant director of financial aid.

The vice president of enrollment management and student affairs, in consultation with the John F. Curcio Scholarship Committee, will select the recipient of the scholarship each year. The recipient must be in good academic standing and demonstrate financial need. Preference will be given to residents of Clinton County.

The John F. Curcio Committee and other friends of Curcio will contribute funds to the scholarship until it reaches a $10,000 endowment, with the goal of increasing this endowment over time. The local Sons of Italy, Carducci Lodge No. 146, recently made a donation to the scholarship.

To make a donation or for questions about the scholarship, contact Topper at (570) 484-2465 or email jtopper@lockhaven.edu.