Clearfield, Pa. — Lock Haven University Clearfield will host two virtual fall open house events. The first event will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, and the second will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. Both will be held via Zoom.

Any prospective student is encouraged to attend, whether you are searching for a college for the first time, were previously enrolled and would like to resume studies or are looking to transfer.

WHAT: LHU Clearfield virtual fall open house events

WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

WHERE: Online via Zoom

WHO: Valerie Dixon, vdixon@lockhaven.edu, 814-768-3460

The virtual fall open house events will begin with an overview of LHU Clearfield degree options. Information on degree requirements and career opportunities related to each major also will be shared. Campus representatives will discuss applying for financial aid and important deadlines.

Also included in the session will be an admissions presentation and a question and answer session with faculty and staff.

Breakout rooms with faculty for one-on-one sessions or small groups also will be available.

Registration is required and can be done online at www.lockhaven.edu/clearfield/ or by calling 814-768-3460. Once a participant is registered, they will be sent a link containing the Zoom login information for the event.

For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 814-768-3405.