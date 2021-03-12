Lock Haven, Pa. – Lock Haven University has announced plans to return to full-time face-to-face instruction for the fall 2021 semester. Plans to resume in-person learning will depend on CDC and Department of Health guidelines as well as the general COVID-19 climate.

“We have been taking strategic steps throughout the pandemic to mitigate COVID-19 on our campus with the ultimate goal of bringing our campus community back together,” said Dr. Bashar Hanna, LHU interim president. “We have slowly reopened some of our facilities to allow for more in-person classes, events and gatherings, while adhering to local and state COVID safety guidelines.”

While the fall 2021 semester plans are still being developed, the plan to return to in-person instruction on a full-time basis also includes:

On-campus residence halls will operate with a planned capacity allowing the university to welcome back more than 950 residential students. LHU will offer numerous opportunities for students to live without a roommate in any traditional residence hall room. Students wanting a roommate will continue to have this option in all housing facilities.

All campus dining venues will be open and in-person dining will resume and will be open to the public.

Student athletes will compete in intercollegiate athletic events and those contests will include some form of fan attendance based on CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

The fall 2021 semester will begin on Monday, August 23, with classes concluding on Friday, December 3. Final exams will be held from December 6-9.

“We are excited to resume face-to-face instruction in the fall and have all of our students return to The Haven with the health and safety of our campus community remaining our top priority,” Hanna said. “The University will continue to adhere to guidelines from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and directives from the Governor’s Office and the Office of the Chancellor of the State System. As our planning for the fall 2021 semester continues, LHU will also be prepared to adjust our plans accordingly, if necessary.”