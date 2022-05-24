Lock Haven, Pa. — Six Army ROTC cadets at Lock Haven University were commissioned as second lieutenants at a ceremony held at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center on campus on Friday.

The Bald Eagle Battalion welcomed back Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt of LHU Class of 1987 as the guest speaker for the event.

Upon commissioning, the cadets have committed to four years of active duty or eight years in the Reserve Component (Army Reserves or National Guard).

Two cadets chose active duty and have been assigned to the infantry branch: Steven Irwin, of New Cumberland, and Parker McClellan, of Altoona. Both cadets received degrees in criminal justice.

Olivia Samulewicz, of Kennett Square, chose active duty medical services and received an education delay to pursue a degree in physician assistant.

Jeremiah Manning, of Rebersburg, will serve as a field artillery officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and received a degree in criminal justice.

Garrett Proctor, of Julian, will serve in the Quarter Master Corps in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and received a degree in secondary education/social studies.

Kyle Smith, of Trevose, will serve as an infantry officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and received a degree in criminal justice.

The Lock Haven University Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College, Mansfield University and Pennsylvania College of Technology.

For information on ROTC at Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu/rotc/ or email ROTC@lockhaven.edu.

