ROTC LHU.jpg

Shown from left, are 2nd Lt. Parker McClellan, 2nd Lt. Steven Irwin, 2nd Lt. Kyle Smith, Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, 2nd Lt. Olivia Samulewicz, 2nd Lt. Garrett Proctor and 2nd Lt. Jeremiah Manning

 Photo provided

Lock Haven, Pa. — Six Army ROTC cadets at Lock Haven University were commissioned as second lieutenants at a ceremony held at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center on campus on Friday.

The Bald Eagle Battalion welcomed back Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt of LHU Class of 1987 as the guest speaker for the event. 

LTG_Piatt.jpg

Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt '87, guest speaker for the recent LHU Army ROTC commissioning

Upon commissioning, the cadets have committed to four years of active duty or eight years in the Reserve Component (Army Reserves or National Guard). 

Two cadets chose active duty and have been assigned to the infantry branch: Steven Irwin, of New Cumberland, and Parker McClellan, of Altoona. Both cadets received degrees in criminal justice.

Olivia Samulewicz, of Kennett Square, chose active duty medical services and received an education delay to pursue a degree in physician assistant. 

Jeremiah Manning, of Rebersburg, will serve as a field artillery officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and received a degree in criminal justice.

Garrett Proctor, of Julian, will serve in the Quarter Master Corps in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and received a degree in secondary education/social studies.

Kyle Smith, of Trevose, will serve as an infantry officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and received a degree in criminal justice. 

The Lock Haven University Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College, Mansfield University and Pennsylvania College of Technology. 

For information on ROTC at Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu/rotc/ or email ROTC@lockhaven.edu.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.